NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,008.33 ($91.56).

NXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LON:NXT traded up GBX 96 ($1.25) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,914 ($103.40). 271,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a market capitalization of £10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,893.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

