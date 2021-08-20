NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Shares Down 1%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32.

NEXTDC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.