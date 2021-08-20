NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Decreased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after buying an additional 1,849,666 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,013,000 after buying an additional 1,454,994 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. 115,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.08. The company has a market cap of $167.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

