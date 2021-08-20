NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.55 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $275,150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after buying an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $130,759,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

