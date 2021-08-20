Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 18,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 15,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.