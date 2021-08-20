NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.