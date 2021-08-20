Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $24.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 1,552.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 134,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 268.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 183.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven integrated supply chain financing solutions to small-and mid-size enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It also offers underwriting related advisory services to financial institutions and corporate clients; and provides distribution and management services for direct banking products issued by small and medium commercial banks.

