Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Niu Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $53.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $150,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

