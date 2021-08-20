NIX Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $74,736.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NIX has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,105.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.11 or 0.06683845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.71 or 0.01400478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.00372787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00141587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.00568647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00346460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00310789 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars.

