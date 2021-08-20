Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get Noah alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Noah has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Noah by 224.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Noah by 30.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noah in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Noah by 60.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noah (NOAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.