Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Down 4.5%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.32 and last traded at $38.32. 676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 179,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 30.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noah during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 60.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

