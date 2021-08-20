Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NOMD stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

