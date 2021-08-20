Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,164. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

