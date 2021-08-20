Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.2% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.2% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.27. 722,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,847. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

