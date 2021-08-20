Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.40. 654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.80 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $150.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.68.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.