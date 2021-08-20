Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $304,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $128.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

Several analysts have commented on SPG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.76.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

