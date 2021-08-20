Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,173 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

