Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 135,200 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 135,200 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $385.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

