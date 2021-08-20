Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

