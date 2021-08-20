Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NVS opened at $93.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.37. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

