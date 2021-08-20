Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,098. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $251.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

