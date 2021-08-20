NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

Shares of NTDTY opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. NTT DATA has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.41.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.