NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.27 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47. NuCana has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Get NuCana alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NuCana stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 98,968.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of NuCana worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.