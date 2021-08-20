NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,142 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698,844 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,713,000 after buying an additional 817,689 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 58.1% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 427,205 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 73.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after buying an additional 362,804 shares during the period. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.