Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 32,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,970,630 shares.The stock last traded at $60.85 and had previously closed at $60.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after buying an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after buying an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.