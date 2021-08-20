NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded to Sell at Summit Insights

Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.05.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $197.98 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total transaction of $67,068.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,777.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

