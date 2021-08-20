Nyerium Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $33,174.31 and $2.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nyerium has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

