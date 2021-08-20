Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce sales of $358.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.55 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $217.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $46.39. 905,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,503. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a PE ratio of -35.27. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,177,419 shares of company stock worth $489,531,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 40.5% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 363.4% in the first quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

