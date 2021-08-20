Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,956,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,855 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 366,806 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.10.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

