Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. 291,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,617. The company has a market cap of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

