Oddz Market Cap Hits $10.76 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Oddz has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00141265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00148521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,723.42 or 0.99918300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.22 or 0.00921224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.24 or 0.06720709 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

