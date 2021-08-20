Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Update

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. 11,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,096. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth about $2,587,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth about $1,709,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

