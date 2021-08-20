OIN Finance Reaches Market Cap of $4.10 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $602,038.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.22 or 0.00876555 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00109910 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,584,877 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

