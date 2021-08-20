Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OLMA) is one of 870 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Olema Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Olema Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,603.87% -118.78% -27.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Olema Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Olema Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4942 18343 39998 773 2.57

Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 132.71%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 65.85%. Given Olema Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Olema Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A -$22.12 million -7.62 Olema Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.71 billion $122.82 million -1.74

Olema Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Olema Pharmaceuticals. Olema Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Olema Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

