Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.23.

NYSE:OHI opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

