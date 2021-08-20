Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.77. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

