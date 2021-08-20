One Day In July LLC Buys 185 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 120.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 182,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 71.0% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 28,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.54. 3,268,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.33. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $323.42. The firm has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

