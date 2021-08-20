One Day In July LLC Has $27.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.0% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $9,970,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,162,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,707,698. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.75. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $167.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

