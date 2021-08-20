One Day In July LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

One Day In July LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.83. 2,417,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.39. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.