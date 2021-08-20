ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,740,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 18.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 416.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 136,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.04%.

OGS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.17.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.