One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $88,106.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,878.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,728 shares of company stock worth $411,299 over the last three months. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis lifted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%. As a group, analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

