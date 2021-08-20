OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Update

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

OneMain stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,884. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.55. OneMain has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

