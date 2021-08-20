Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Ontrak alerts:

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.06. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $381,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,987 shares of company stock worth $11,567,157. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 89.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.