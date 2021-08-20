Oppenheimer Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $60.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.60.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $241.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 21,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 190,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,631,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $84,348,000 after buying an additional 49,619 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

