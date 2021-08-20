OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) PT Lowered to $12.00 at DA Davidson

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OppFi’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on OppFi in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

OPFI opened at $6.21 on Monday. OppFi has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

