Optimum Investment Advisors Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

