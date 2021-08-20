Optimum Investment Advisors Has $617,000 Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

