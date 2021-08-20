Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 274 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.76.

NYSE:SPG opened at $128.46 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

