Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $2,378,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $105.61 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $106.18. The company has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

