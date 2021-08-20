Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Aflac by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Aflac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 247,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

